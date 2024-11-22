Police issue next of kin appeal following death of 73-year-old Pocklington man
Officers from Humberside Police are appealing for help to locate the next of kin of 73-year-old Peter Geoffrey Long.
Mr Long was discovered to have died at his home on Barmby Road in Pocklington on Wednesday November 20.
Mr Long’s death is not being treated as suspicious, however despite several lines of enquiry, attempts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful.
If you are Mr Long’s next of kin, or know who is, call the coroner’s office on 01482 623 349.