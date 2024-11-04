Police have issued an appeal to locate the next of kin of Bridlington man Anthony Hodgson

Humberside Police is appealing for help to locate the next of kin of 73-year-old Anthony Hodgson from Bridlington who was discovered to have died on Friday October 4.

Mr Hodgson died following a medical episode and his death is not being treated as suspicious, however despite several lines of enquiry, attempts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful.

Mr Hodgson’s next of kin, or anyone who knows who the next of kin is, is asked to call the coroner’s office on 01482 623 349.