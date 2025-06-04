Police issue next of kin appeal following death of man in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough have appealed for help to locate the next of kin of David Surman

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for help to locate the next of kin of 76-year-old David Surman

Mr Surman passed away at his home in Scarborough on May 23.

It is believed that Mr Surman has a son who resides in America, however that is all that the Coroner’s Office knows at this time.

The British Embassy in Washington has been approached, but they are unable to assist as they have no details on record.

Anyone who can help to locate Mr Surman’s son or provide any information that could help, is asked to email [email protected].