Police issue next of kin appeal following death of man in Scarborough
Police in Scarborough are asking for help to find the relatives of a 62-year-old man who has died in Scarborough.
Kevin Wood died at his home address at Whin Bank, Scarborough on Monday. There are no suspicious circumstances.
Officers believe that Mr Wood may have a brother who lives in either in Norfolk or Lincoln, but no further details are known.
A police spokesperson said: “If you are related to him or know someone who is, please email [email protected] in the first instance with the information.”