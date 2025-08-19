North Yorkshire Police have issued an ‘urgent warning of vigilance’ following reports of door-to-door buyers in Whitby who are targeting areas with an elderly demographic.

A police spokesperson said: “We have had reports of people going door-to-door and asking to buy gold from residents, particularly targeting areas with an elderly demographic in Whitby. “We would like to issue a urgent warning of vigilance to our community regarding this activity. Residents are advised to refrain from disclosing possession of, showing interest in, or discussing any details around precious belongings/metals on the doorstep. “There are questions around the motives of the door-to-door buyers and as such we must be vigilant around the risks associated with door-to-door sales/buying. These risks could be but are not limited to: scams, fraudulent intention, or scoping out areas for burglary or other crimes. “We have conducted a high visibility reassurance and deterrence patrol, and have spoken to residents to offer crime prevention advice and urge residents to be vigilant.