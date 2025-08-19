Police issue 'urgent warning of vigilance' for Whitby residents after reports of door-to-door buyers targeting the elderly
A police spokesperson said: “We have had reports of people going door-to-door and asking to buy gold from residents, particularly targeting areas with an elderly demographic in Whitby. “We would like to issue a urgent warning of vigilance to our community regarding this activity. Residents are advised to refrain from disclosing possession of, showing interest in, or discussing any details around precious belongings/metals on the doorstep. “There are questions around the motives of the door-to-door buyers and as such we must be vigilant around the risks associated with door-to-door sales/buying. These risks could be but are not limited to: scams, fraudulent intention, or scoping out areas for burglary or other crimes. “We have conducted a high visibility reassurance and deterrence patrol, and have spoken to residents to offer crime prevention advice and urge residents to be vigilant.
"Please join the Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team in echoing this crime prevention alert, and check-in with any elderly or vulnerable neighbours that you know of.”