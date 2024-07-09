Police issue warning about mobile phone scam circulating within the Bridlington area

If you receive one of these social media messages, texts, calls, or voicemails, or if you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, report it to Action Fraud by visiting actionfraud.police.uk.

The Bridlington Neighbourhood Police team has received reports of a mobile phone scam circulating within the area and is urging members of the public to be vigilant.

The scam involves someone receiving a message through social media, appearing to be from someone they know, prompting them to click on a link to claim their prize money.

Criminals are using these messages whilst in disguise of someone known to the person being targeted.

Detective Constable Angela Ayliffe said: “We are issuing a reminder to take a moment to think before parting with your money or information, especially if the request has come from a message or phone call.

“Do you know or trust the person it’s come from? It’s ok to reject, refuse, or ignore any requests. If you have any doubts, try contacting the person you know by another unconnected form of communication to double check if it is them who have sent the original request.

“Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.“If you received an unexpected message or email asking for personal or financial details or to prompt you to send money, do not click on the links or attachments.

“These scammers are sophisticated in their approaches and anyone can be a victim of fraud with fraudsters constantly reinventing themselves to find new ways to trick people.”

