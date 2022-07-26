Police issue witness appeal after fatal collision involving a black Range Rover Evoque on the B1253 near Langtoft on Sunday

Police officers investigating a fatal collision near Langtoft are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

The collision occurred at around 7.10pm and involved a black Range Rover Evoque.

A police spokesman via Facebook said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision that occurred on the B1253, near Langtoft, on Sunday.

“The passenger was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

“The driver remains in hospital with serious injuries.