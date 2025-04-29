Police launch appeal after BMW crashes into several parked cars in Scarborough street

By Duncan Atkins
Published 29th Apr 2025, 09:40 BST
Police are appealing for information about a road traffic collision that saw a white BMW 1 series crash into several parked cars in Scarborough.

They say the incident happened between 3.55pm and 4pm on Wednesday April 23 on Auborough Street.

Prior to the collision, the vehicle was on Victoria Road driving towards Castle Road, before turning right into Auborough Street.

The driver then made off towards Longwestgate, before turning into Friargate.

Police are investigating after a BMW crashed into parked cars in Scarborough.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of several motoring offences.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant CCTV and dashcam footage, to contact them.

Please email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mandir Xherija.

Please quote reference 12250071759 when passing on information.

