Police launch appeal after criminal damage to Vauxhall Astra in Scarborough

The incident occurred on West Terrace, Greenfield Road, Scarborough. It happened between 9.30pm to 11.45pm on August 8 and involved damage to a red Vauxhall Astra.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a criminal damage incident that happened on Scarborough

A police spokesperson said: “It happened between 9.30pm to 11.45pm on Friday, August 8, and involved damage to a red Vauxhall Astra.

“The vehicle had substantial damage including four slashed tyres, a broken wing mirror and a smashed passenger side window.

“We’re particularly appealing for information about two young boys who were seen in the area at the time of the incident. The boys are described as 16 to 19 years old and were wearing dark coloured tracksuit top and bottoms.

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 723 Zoe Todd or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250148735 when passing on information.”