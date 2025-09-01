Police launch appeal after kayak stolen from garden in Scarborough
The yellow and lime Viking kayak was stolen from a garden in Holbeck Hill.
A police spokesperson said: “It happened between August 4 and August 9 when the thieves entered the rear garden and stole the sea-going kayak which is a “2 + 1” model with damaged side handles.
"The thieves are likely to have needed a vehicle to take the kayak due to its size and weight.
"Get in touch if you saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time or have been offered the kayak for sale – the thieves did not get access to the paddles and seats, therefore it may have been offered for sale without these.
Email PC Mickey Sander - [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Sander, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
"Quote reference 12250149613 when passing on information.”