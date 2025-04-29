Some of the stolen items include four watches, one being a gold Gucci 1500L rectangular watch with mother of pearl face.

North Yorkshire Police are currently investigating a burglary which occurred between 11:10am and 4:45pm yesterday (Monday 28 April) on Sandybed Lane in Scarborough.

Some of the stolen items include:

£150 in pound coins

€400 in €50 notes

Four watches, one being a gold Gucci 1500L rectangular watch with mother of pearl face

A golden chain with heart shaped locket

Three gold bracelets

North Yorkshire Police are appealing to any Scarborough residents who may have CCTV, dash-cams or doorbell cameras in the area, to review their footage to see whether the cameras have captured anything suspicious.

Those with any information that can help with the investigation, or if have been offered any of the stolen items, email [email protected].

Alternatively, you can call 101 and ask for Patrick Robinson.

Quote reference 12250075148