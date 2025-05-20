Police launch appeal after tools stolen from breakdown van in Scarborough
The incident occurred between approximately 3am and 5am on April 26 on Murchison Street, Scarborough. It involved two individuals breaking into an RAC van and stealing a number of tools.
North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are particularly appealing for information that can assist with confirming the identities of the suspects, who were both wearing grey or dark hoodies with their hoods up, joggers, and trainers.
"If you have a video doorbell and live around this area, please check for any footage from around the time of the theft.
“Please email [email protected] if you have any information or footage that could help our investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1781 Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Quote reference 12250073520 when passing on information.”