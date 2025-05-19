Police launch appeal following Scarborough indecent exposure incident

By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th May 2025, 13:03 BST
The incident occured at approximately 4.15pm on Wednesday May 7, on Longwestgate, Scarborough, and involved a man leaning on a wall and exposing himself.placeholder image
The incident occured at approximately 4.15pm on Wednesday May 7, on Longwestgate, Scarborough, and involved a man leaning on a wall and exposing himself.
A 19-year old man was arrested by North Yorkshire Police following an indecent exposure incident.

The incident occured at approximately 4.15pm on Wednesday May 7 on Longwestgate, Scarborough, and involved a man leaning on a wall and exposing himself.

The man was took to custody, and released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police are particularly appealing for information and further witnesses to the incident.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help their investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Laurence McGregor, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250081433 when passing on information.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice