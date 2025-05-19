Police launch appeal following Scarborough indecent exposure incident

The incident occured at approximately 4.15pm on Wednesday May 7, on Longwestgate, Scarborough, and involved a man leaning on a wall and exposing himself.

A 19-year old man was arrested by North Yorkshire Police following an indecent exposure incident.

The man was took to custody, and released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

North Yorkshire Police are particularly appealing for information and further witnesses to the incident.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help their investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Laurence McGregor, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250081433 when passing on information.