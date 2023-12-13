Police in Scarborough are appealing to anyone who may recognise the men in these CCTV images to get in touch, following two burglaries in the Scarborough area.

The burglaries happened in Cloughton and Cayton on November 28, but officers believe the men may have been in the Scarborough or wider North Yorkshire area the day before.

They are appealing to anyone who recognises them and anyone who had any involvement with them around November 27 to 28 to get in touch.

This may be by providing accommodation for the men, or the men carrying out, or offering to carry out work for you.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for DC 1702 James Temple.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.