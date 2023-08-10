North Yorkshire Police has teamed up with the One Punch UK charity to help prevent tragic deaths and life-changing injuries following the critical injury of one Scarborough man in 2021. (Pics: North Yorkshire Police)

The ‘Punched Out Cold’ campaign is currently targeting men aged 18 to 35 at pubs, bars, gyms and sports clubs over the summer holidays, and again during the festive period.

Then in September, coinciding with ‘One Punch Awareness Week’ between Monday, September 18 and Friday, September 22, there will also focus on secondary school children.

In the past year, there have been four such incidents in North Yorkshire, and the campaign is currently highlighting one incident in Scarborough in 2021.

At precisely 1.28pm on Wednesday 16 September 2021, Daniel George Johnson punched Jamie in the head while they were near a pedestrian crossing on Ramshill Road.

Then utter devastation for Jamie, his mum Brenda, dad Michael, sister Michelle and all their family and friends.

Johnson was arrested nearby and was later charged with Section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

However, the court accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of Section 20 grievous bodily harm.

Johnson was sentenced to two years and five months’ imprisonment at York Crown Court 7 March 2022.

Jamie Kelly lost half of his skull while neurosurgeons were treating a bleed on his brain at Hull Royal Infirmary.

The now 42-year-old from Scarborough is showing slow yet encouraging signs of improvement, but the severity of his injuries means he is likely to require specialist care for the rest of his days.

Detective Constable Peter Day, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, led the investigation into the assault and has provided support to Jamie’s parents throughout this ordeal.

He said: “This has been a truly horrendous experience for Jamie and especially for his parents who thought they were going to lose their son.

“No outcome at court will undo the devastation that Johnson caused with one punch.

“The victim personal statements of Jamie’s parents were read out in court during the sentencing. “Brenda and Michael have given their blessing for us to publish the statements on the force website and on social media to show the full catastrophic impact this one punch attack has had.

“I urge people to read them and make sure younger members of the family learn from this case.”

Jamie has recently undergone surgery to put a titanium plate in his head to fill the gap where doctors removed part of his skull due to severe brain swelling.

Jamie’s mum Brenda said: “When I look at my son, what I should see, what I want to see, is a strong, fit, happy independent 41-year-old man but all I do see, due to a violent punch that was inflicted on him, is a shell of a man.

“A man who has to drink from a non-spill sippy cup, who needs help eating because of tremors wrack his entire body. He can't go to the toilet or shower himself.

“Jamie needs justice, I need justice, my family needs justice. Jamie has so many mountains to climb due to medical issues caused by this man. What our family has gone though, and is still going through, is senseless.

“This is all because one so-called man thought that violence was OK.

“Does Daniel Johnson realise that his actions alone have ensured my son has life limiting injuries?

“One punch - that's all it took to destroy my boy’s life as he knew it.”

North Yorkshire Police’s Licensing team and local authority partners will be working closely with pubs and bars about this issue, ensuring that staff members, security teams and customers are aware of the key messages of the campaign.

Neighbourhood Policing Teams will also be distributing ‘Punched Out Cold’ posters and talking to members of gyms and sporting clubs across the force area.