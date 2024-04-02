Police launch witness appeal after sexual assault reported in Bridlington
It is believed that at around 11.45am that a man followed a woman off a bus on Avocet Way and reportedly sexually assaulted her.
A 64-year-old man was swiftly arrested on suspicion of the offence.
He has since been released on bail with conditions whilst enquiries continue.
Detective Sergeant Simon Stabler said: “I know this incident will cause concern amongst the community but I would like to offer my reassurance that we are treating it as a priority.
“As part of our enquiries, we are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on the number 2 bus at the time of the incident, or was in the area.
“If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 396 of 28 February.”
“Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.