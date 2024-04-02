Police launch witness appeal after sexual assault reported in Bridlington

Humberside Police have issued an appeal for information after they received reports of a sexual assault in Bridlington on Monday, February 26.
By Louise French
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:18 BST
Humberside Police has appealed for anyone who may have seen the assault to come forwardsHumberside Police has appealed for anyone who may have seen the assault to come forwards
Humberside Police has appealed for anyone who may have seen the assault to come forwards

It is believed that at around 11.45am that a man followed a woman off a bus on Avocet Way and reportedly sexually assaulted her.

A 64-year-old man was swiftly arrested on suspicion of the offence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has since been released on bail with conditions whilst enquiries continue.

Most Popular

Detective Sergeant Simon Stabler said: “I know this incident will cause concern amongst the community but I would like to offer my reassurance that we are treating it as a priority.

“As part of our enquiries, we are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on the number 2 bus at the time of the incident, or was in the area.

“If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 396 of 28 February.”

“Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.