Police look for wanted Leeds man after assault at Filey holiday park

Police would like to speak to 35-year-old Gavin Whittaker from Leeds.

Mr Whittaker is wanted in connection with an assault on a woman at a holiday park in the Filey area on July 11.

A police spokesperson said: “It is believed he has connections in the Poole Road area of Leeds.

“If you can help the wanted person appeal in any way, please get in touch without delay.

“Call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or dial 999 for immediate sightings of Whittaker.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

“Quote reference number 12250127142 when providing detail.”