Police looking for business owners missing cooking oil in Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale
North Yorkshire Police arrested two men on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods on the morning of Friday December 16.
By Louise Perrin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
16th Dec 2022, 3:34pm
The men were travelling in a dark green Ford Transit Connect van and were in possession of large amounts of cooking oil.
A police spokesperson said: “If you are in the Scarborough, Whitby or Ryedale area and you believe that cooking oil may be missing from your premises email: [email protected] or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 774 or PC 1014. Quote ref: 12220221782.”