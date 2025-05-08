Police 'looking' for owner of telescope found during litter pick in Eastfield
Officers have taken to social media to attempt to reunite the unusual discovery with the person who has lost it.
Writing on the North Yorkshire Police – Yorkshire Coast Facebook page, A police spokesperson said: “Let's 'see' if we can get some lost property back to its rightful owner
“A member of the public doing a litter pick in Eastfield (on Wednesday, May 7) made an unusual find amongst the usual detritus.
“They spotted a travel telescope, in good condition - so someone will clearly be missing it.
“If it's yours, you'll need to provide us with proof of ownership, or be able to describe it in detail.
“Please call 101 and ask for Eastfield Police Station, or email [email protected] to arrange collection.
“Quote reference number 12250081246 in any correspondence.”