Police looking for rightful owner of Mountain bike handed in to Scarborough Station

A pink and white 'Muddy Fox' mountain bike has been handed in at Scarborough Police Station.

North Yorkshire Police are looking for the rightful owner of a mountain bike that has been handed into Scarborough Police Station recently.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pink and white 'Muddy Fox' mountain bike has been handed in at Scarborough Police Station.

Police do not know exactly where it was found, and haven not been able to trace its rightful owner. A police spokesperson said “If it belongs to you, please call us on 101, quoting reference 12250108557.

"You'll need to give us details such as the model number and specific identifying features. “Let's hope we can get it back to wherever it belongs!”