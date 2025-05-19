Police looking for Scarborough man wanted for serious assualt
North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for help to locate a wanted Scarborough man who has links to Filey, Leeds and Selby.
Mark Johnson, 34 from Scarborough is wanted for serious assault.
A police spokesperson said: “If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If the sighting is immediate, please call 999.
“Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Quote reference number 12250085192 when providing information.”