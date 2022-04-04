Police looking to speak to this man following the theft of Ford Transit van from Harbour Car Park

Bridlington Neighbourhood Police Team officers would like to speak to this man regarding the theft of a van in Bridlington.

Officers have received reports that a white Ford Transit van was stolen from the Harbour Car Park at around 5.40am on Sunday, March 27.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to him regarding the theft of a van in Bridlington.

“It is reported that a white Ford Transit van was stolen from the harbour car park.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have carried out a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking for help in identifying the man in connection with our enquiries.