Police looking to speak to this man following the theft of Ford Transit van from Harbour Car Park
Bridlington Neighbourhood Police Team officers would like to speak to this man following the theft of a van in Bridlington.
Officers have received reports that a white Ford Transit van was stolen from the Harbour Car Park at around 5.40am on Sunday, March 27.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to him regarding the theft of a van in Bridlington.
“We have carried out a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking for help in identifying the man in connection with our enquiries.
“If you recognise this man or have any information that may assist in our investigation, you can call our non-emergency 101 line, quoting crime reference 16/38963/21.”