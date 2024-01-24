Police make 3am arrest after burglary on Westborough, Scarborough
Officers were quick to arrive at the scene at the top of Westborough, however the suspect had already left.
Response team one carried out an area search as the investigation began.
The owners of the premises were contacted and arrived to assist police with reviewing the shop CCTV.
By 2.59am, the team carrying out an area search had identified and arrested a suspect, who remains in custody.
Officers have been out this morning gathering CCTV, however, they are appealing to anyone who has a dash camera and was driving in the town centre between 2am and 3am, in the area of Westborough, between Albermarle Crescent/York Place and Falsgrave Road, to get in touch.
Call 101 quoting reference number 12240014150 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information.