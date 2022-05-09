Police make three arrests after man assaulted at Beulah Terrace, Scarborough

In total, police arrested three suspects

At about 6.30pm, on Sunday May 8, North Yorkshire Police received a report that a man had been assaulted in a flat at Beulah Terrace in Scarborough and three people had made off.

Officers attended the railway station a short time later and arrested three people - a man in his 40s, a man in his 30s, and a woman in her 20s - on suspicion of wounding with intent. They remain in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12220078403, and ask for DC 263 Wilcockson.