Police make three arrests after man assaulted at Beulah Terrace, Scarborough

Police were called to the assault on Sunday evening which left a man with facial injuries.

By Louise Perrin
Monday, 9th May 2022, 1:51 pm
In total, police arrested three suspects

At about 6.30pm, on Sunday May 8, North Yorkshire Police received a report that a man had been assaulted in a flat at Beulah Terrace in Scarborough and three people had made off.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

Officers attended the railway station a short time later and arrested three people - a man in his 40s, a man in his 30s, and a woman in her 20s - on suspicion of wounding with intent. They remain in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12220078403, and ask for DC 263 Wilcockson.

Three arrests were made outside Scarborough Railway Station on Westborough
News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter