Police officers are appealing for help to locate the next of kin for 78-year-old Kenneth Thompson.

Mr Thompson was discovered to have died at his home on Chapel Garth in Skipsea on Sunday, April 20.

A police spokesperson said: “His death is not being treated as suspicious.

"However, despite several lines of enquiry, attempts to trace his next of kin have so far been unsuccessful.

"If you are Kenneth’s next of kin, or know who is, please contact the Coroner’s office on 01482 623349.”