Police officer speaks out after man arrested during drug raid in Filey
A local man was arrested when drugs were found inside the premises. The investigation is now ongoing.
Filey's Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Emma Collins said, "Our proactive officers have executed a warrant today as we have been receiving community intelligence.
“We know our communities are talking, we are listening and I would like to thank those involved for giving us this information.
“If you have information which allows us to combat drugs in our town, I encourage you to get in touch."
Information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or alternatively contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or by visiting the website www.northyorkshire.police.uk.
For support, Talk to Frank on 0300 123 6600 or visit the website https://orlo.uk/KA0nm.
Free, confidential and non-judgemental services are available for people whose lives are affected by drugs. Visit https://orlo.uk/m9pCW.