Police officers issue new warning over fraudulent texts, messages and voicemails

Police officers said people should report any incidents to Action Fraud.

A number of scams purporting to be representing the NHS or the Government have been circulating in an attempt to steal money from unsuspecting victims.

Officers said the messages are becoming more sophisticated and are constantly evolving so people should always remain vigilant.

They also said that anyone who receives one of these text messages, calls, or voicemails should report them to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “Action Fraud, the national fraud and cyber reporting centre, has seen a number of different scams circulating over the past couple of years in relation to Covid-19. This includes text messages or calls prompting someone to purchase Covid tests, protective masks, or hand sanitiser.

“Criminals are using these messages while in disguise of the NHS or the Government. We are issuing another reminder to take a moment to think before parting with your money or information, especially if the request has come from a text or a cold call.

“Do you know or trust the person it’s come from? It’s ok to reject, refuse, or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

“If you received an unexpected text or email asking for personal or financial details or to prompt you to buy something, do not click on the links or attachments.

“These scammers are sophisticated in their approaches and anyone can be a victim of fraud with fraudsters constantly reinventing themselves to find new ways to trick people.

“If you receive one of these text messages, calls, or voicemails, or if you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, report it to Action Fraud by visiting actionfraud.police.uk.

“Alternatively, you can call our non-emergency number 101 to report information.