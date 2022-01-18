Police officers issue warning over triple glazing rogue traders and cold callers

Bridlington Police Station.

The warning follows recent reports of cold calls being made by businesses offering triple glazing.

Officers said that sales representatives have claimed that even recently installed double glazing should be replaced.

A police spokesperson said: “A concerned homeowner reported being contacted by a rogue trader who told him that double glazing needed replacing with triple glazing.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After convincing the homeowner to go ahead with the unnecessary work the trader took payment but failed to return.

“If you do receive a cold call offering triple glazing be very wary of any salesperson that asks for a large deposit or full payment up front.

“Reputable businesses are usually busy, sp be suspicious of any firm that offers to do work in ashort time scale.

“Ensure any replacement windows and doors conform to current building regulations.

“If the business is not a member of a competent person scheme such Fenestration Self -Assessment Scheme (FENSA) or CERTAS, it is the homeowner’s responsibility to apply to the local authority for building regulations approval.

“Check with FENSA or CERTAS to make sure that the trader really is a member.

“Always ask for identification as all qualified installers should carry a photo ID.

“Also, ask friends, neighbours and family who they would recommend.

“If you receive a cold call claiming that existing glazing needs replacing check with the initial installer and ask them to inspect their work.

“If there is a problem, the installers may have a legal responsibility to put the matter right, especially if the work was done recently.

“People can also contact Citizens Advice consumer service for legal advice on 0808 223 1133.”