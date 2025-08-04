Police officers are conducting high visibility patrols in coastal resorts. Image: Humberside Police

Bridlington’s neighbourhood policing team are conducting high visibility patrols and engaging with residents as part of Operation Coastline.

To help keep communities safe, local policing teams, the Rural Task Force, and the Community Safety Unit are out and about in the area’s coastal resorts.

The force’s Roads Policing unit is also actively patrolling key routes, using both marked and unmarked vehicles, to tackle and deter crime and antisocial behaviour.

A statement on the team’s Facebook page said: “Op Coastline is well underway throughout our coastal resorts, please stop and say hello if you see us.”

Superintendent Gary Foster, Neighbourhood Policing and Partnerships, on the Humberside Police website, said: “We have implemented Op Coastline across the Humberside area to ensure our coastal and market towns remain safe from criminality that may be travelling into, and across, our force area during this warmer season.

''As the weather begins to get warmer and the nights become lighter, our coastal areas will start to welcome more visitors, which can sometimes lead to an increase in criminal activity.

"Our coastal communities can expect to see an increased officer presence, patrolling key locations on foot and engaging with the public to provide reassurance.

''In our continued efforts to keep our communities safe and ensure that residents and visitors, including families, can enjoy the coastal areas within our region, we will be targeting our resources effectively to disrupt criminal activity.

''We are also working closely with our partner agencies during this time, focusing on youth engagement to address antisocial behaviour and promote a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.”

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison added: “We are lucky enough to have a number of coastal towns in our area, but with these places comes an influx of visitors in peak periods often leading to an increase in criminality.

''After the success of last year’s pilot, I am pleased to support the operation again this year. By having an increased police presence in the hotspot areas, we can keep our residents and visitors safe and allow people to enjoy our coastal areas.”