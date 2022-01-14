Police officers seize weapons during operation at Bridlington address
A warrant was executed at a property in Bridlington this morning (Friday, January 14) where an array of weapons was seized from within the address.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 3:04 pm
Bridlington Neighbourhood Police team, after the action, said: “If you are experiencing issues in your community please contact your local policing team who are based at Bridlington and we will be happy to give advice as to how we can help.”
