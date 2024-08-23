Police on lookout for 18-year-old man after serious assault in Scarborough
Police are on the lookout for a teenager in connection with a serious assault which took place in Scarborough.
Officers want to speak to 18-year-old Matthew David Heap in connection to the incident.
He lives in Scarborough but also has links to Hull.
If you have any information about where he is, call police on 101.
If you see him, please dial 999 immediately.
Reference is 12240140151.