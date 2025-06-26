Police operation results in 17 arrests, warrants and prosecutions across Scarborough area

Deputy Chief Constable Scott Bisset led the officers in a day of action which resulted in a total of 17 arrests, warrants and prosecutions.

North Yorkshire Police’s ‘Operation Tornado’ returned to the Yorkshire coast yesterday as dozens of officers descended on Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police's Deputy Chief Constable Scott Bisset led officers in a day of action which resulted in a total of 17 arrests, warrants and prosecutions.

In Scarborough, an early arrest came following a vehicle stop, where the driver was arrested after he failed a roadside drugs wipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two drug warrants were then executed at addresses on Colescliffe Road on the Barrowcliff Estate. A quantity of drugs, including Class A were seized and investigations are ongoing.

Chief Inspector, Neighbourhood Operations Commander Lucy McNeill said: “Operation Tornado gives us an opportunity to get specialist officers from around the force and act on information and intelligence, given to us by our communities and partners."

The Neighbourhood Policing officers teamed up with Community Safety Officers from North Yorkshire Council to follow up reassurance patrols in Barrowcliff. According to officers, the residents are feeling that improvements have been made on the estate, with one resident stating that they now feel safer when letting their children out to play.

One neighbourhood officer located a wanted man before her event had even begun. Working alongside the British Transport Police (BTP), they held an information stand outside the Railway Station in the morning. Whilst there, one of the officers from BTP recognised a suspect of handbag thefts at York, he was also wanted by a Scarborough officer resulting in the short trip to visit custody.

The Retail Crime Officer kept the custody Sergeant busy bringing in three people wanted for failing to appear at court and two others for shoplifting. He also dealt with three other shoplifters by means of a community resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere across town, officers from Whitby and Eastfield’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams were involved in an arrest which was made at a retail premise on Castle Road as they visited a store with enforcement colleagues from Trading Standards.

North Yorkshire Police also visited Malton with their Operation Sentry Team to carry out a drug warrant at an address in the town, resulting in one person being arrest for being in possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. The investigation is ongoing.

Returning to Scarborough for the evening, officers from the Operational Support Team launched a drone into the skies of the town, to assist with an operation to target anti-social behaviour. Plain clothed officers worked alongside the uniformed team to tackle low level disorder and dish out dispersal noticed where required.