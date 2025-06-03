Police plea after man pushes woman into road in front of car on Scarborough seafront

North Yorkshire Polie are appealing for information after a man pushed a woman he was with into the road, in front of a car on Saturday night (May 31).

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a man pushed a woman he was with into the road, in front of a car on Saturday night (May 31).

The incident occured at approximately 11pm near to Olympia Leisure, Foreshore Road, Scarborough.

The driver of the car managed to stop before hitting her, however she received bruising to her knee and arm as a result of the assault.

A police spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested and released on bail.

“We’re appealing for any witnesses to the incident, particularly the driver who had to stop when the woman was pushed into the road, to assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] with any information. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Investigator Amanda Hizzett or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250098671 when passing on information.”