Police plea following reports of a man approaching a woman in Scarborough
The incident happened between 3.30pm and 4pm on Sunday July 20 outside a store on North Street.
The Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team is aware of comments on social media from other women who have said that they have also been approached by a man in the town centre.
Any further victims are encouraged to contact police by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12250135901.
Insp Craig Regan, of Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Following this report, a comprehensive investigation is under way.
“If anyone else has been approached by a man in concerning circumstances that has caused them to feel harassed, alarmed or distressed then I would urge them to come forward.
“I would ask the public to avoid speculating about any further incidents on social media and report any information directly to the police on 101.”