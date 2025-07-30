Police plea following reports of a man approaching a woman in Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Jul 2025, 14:13 BST
Police received a report of a man approaching a woman in Scarborough town centre.placeholder image
Police received a report of a man approaching a woman in Scarborough town centre.
A plea has been issued after North Yorkshire Police received a report of a man approaching a woman in Scarborough town centre which caused distress.

The incident happened between 3.30pm and 4pm on Sunday July 20 outside a store on North Street.

The Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team is aware of comments on social media from other women who have said that they have also been approached by a man in the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any further victims are encouraged to contact police by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12250135901.

Insp Craig Regan, of Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Following this report, a comprehensive investigation is under way.

“If anyone else has been approached by a man in concerning circumstances that has caused them to feel harassed, alarmed or distressed then I would urge them to come forward.

“I would ask the public to avoid speculating about any further incidents on social media and report any information directly to the police on 101.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice