Police plea to the public over allegation of sexual misconduct in Flixton, near Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police stated on its Facebook page: “Over the weekend we launched an investigation in relation to allegations of sexual misconduct in Flixton.
"We arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of sexual communication with a child.
"He has since been interviewed and released under bail.
“We are aware of a post which is circulating on local social media relating and would like to remind people that any online speculation has the ability of compromising a criminal prosecution.
“From the point of reporting an offence, victims of sexual offences are entitled to and receive lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act.
"We can only act where we know there’s an issue and rather than using social media to disclose any offences, we would urge anyone who believes that they are a victim of a crime to report this directly to us via the North Yorkshire Police website or 101.”