Police plea to the public over allegation of sexual misconduct in Flixton, near Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are asking people not to speculate over allegations of sexual misconduct in Flixton, near Scarborough, which has seen one person arrested.

North Yorkshire Police stated on its Facebook page: “Over the weekend we launched an investigation in relation to allegations of sexual misconduct in Flixton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of sexual communication with a child.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He has since been interviewed and released under bail.

Police are asking people note to speculate over allegations of sexual misconduct in Flixton.

“We are aware of a post which is circulating on local social media relating and would like to remind people that any online speculation has the ability of compromising a criminal prosecution.

“From the point of reporting an offence, victims of sexual offences are entitled to and receive lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can only act where we know there’s an issue and rather than using social media to disclose any offences, we would urge anyone who believes that they are a victim of a crime to report this directly to us via the North Yorkshire Police website or 101.”