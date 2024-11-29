Police probe 999 call after officers, RNLI, Coastguard and Air Ambulance scrambled to Whitby emergency

By Louise French
Published 29th Nov 2024, 11:21 BST
Police in Whitby are investigating a 999 call after Coastguard and Air Ambulance helicopters joined a multi-agency search for a 'missing' teenager in Whitby.

An emergency report came in from the Coastguard at 11.01pm on Wednesday (November 27) that a teenage boy had entered the sea from the West Pier in Whitby.

The Coastguard coordinated the search which involved their helicopter and ground teams, the Whitby Lifeboat crew, and multiple police teams.

An air ambulance was also scrambled to the scene.

The intensive search was called-off at 1.50am on Thursday (November 28) after police enquiries with the teenage girl who reported the incident, along with other people around at the time, confirmed that no-one had entered the sea.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the initial emergency call.

