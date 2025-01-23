Police probe after moving car's rear window smashed in Whitby's Baxtergate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened on Baxtergate at around 6pm on Thursday January 2 and involved a man banging on the driver’s window.
As the owner of the red Ford Ecosport car continued to drive, the suspect is reported to have chased after the car and punched the rear window, causing it to shatter.
No injuries were reported.
North Yorkshire Police wants people to get in touch if they recognise the man pictured on CCTV.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for George Mason, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12250001041 when passing on information.