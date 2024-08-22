Police probe assault on 90-year-old woman and man in 60s in Whitby yard

By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:38 BST
A 90-year-old woman and her neighbour, a man in his 60s, have been assaulted in Whitby.

Police are investigating after the duo were assaulted by a female suspect at Clark Yard, off Church Street, on Wednesday August 21, at about 2.30pm.

No-one was injured.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything that could assist our enquiries.

Police are investigating an assault on 90-year-old woman and a man in his 60s, in Whitby.

Contact PC 354 Nathaniel Stott on [email protected] or alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nathaniel Stott, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240151972 when passing on information.