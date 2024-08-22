Police probe assault on 90-year-old woman and man in 60s in Whitby yard
A 90-year-old woman and her neighbour, a man in his 60s, have been assaulted in Whitby.
Police are investigating after the duo were assaulted by a female suspect at Clark Yard, off Church Street, on Wednesday August 21, at about 2.30pm.
No-one was injured.
Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything that could assist our enquiries.
Contact PC 354 Nathaniel Stott on [email protected] or alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nathaniel Stott, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240151972 when passing on information.