Police probe assault on 90-year-old woman and man in 60s in Whitby yard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 90-year-old woman and her neighbour, a man in his 60s, have been assaulted in Whitby.

Police are investigating after the duo were assaulted by a female suspect at Clark Yard, off Church Street, on Wednesday August 21, at about 2.30pm.

No-one was injured.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything that could assist our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating an assault on 90-year-old woman and a man in his 60s, in Whitby.

Contact PC 354 Nathaniel Stott on [email protected] or alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nathaniel Stott, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240151972 when passing on information.