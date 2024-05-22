Police probe damage to edging stones near Pickering's Beck Isle Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police are probing criminal damage to edging stones above the beck near to Pickering’s Beck Isle Museum.

The incident happened between Friday May 10 and Sunday May 12.

Please email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Louise Neville-Beck, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.