The buzzard is thought to have been killed near to Laskill, Bilsdale, on Thursday April 4 - and an appeal has gone out for anyone who saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area to contact police.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Buzzards and all other birds of prey are legally protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

“To intentionally kill or injure one is a criminal offence which could result in an unlimited fine or up to six months in jail.”

If you have any information that could help please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Tom Gaunt.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org