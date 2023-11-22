Police probing badger sett disturbance between Malton and Helmsley want to trace three men

Police have issued an image of three men they would like to speak to following a serious case of badger sett interference between Malton and Helmsley.

The incident happened on Wednesday October 25 in Nunnington, at around 1.15pm.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jeremy Walmsley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.