Police pursuit of motorbike in Whitby results in arrest for suspected dangerous driving

Last night (July 31), North Yorkshire Police pursued man on a motorbike in Whitby, resulting in an arrest for suspected dangerous driving among other charges.

A police spokesperson said: “At 8:15pm officers were on routine patrol on the A171 near Whitby when they attempted to stop a motorbike. The blue lights were activated but it made off at speed, further units were sent towards the area including the police helicopter (NPAS). “The rider of the motorbike managed to evade us for a short time, but we were grateful to a member of the public who provided information that led to us locating and arresting the individual. “A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving with no insurance. Enquiries are continuing. “Working around the clock 24-7, our sights are firmly focused on intercepting those who think that it’s acceptable to use our road network for criminality. “As usual, we will be back out in force across the weekend covering the 6,000 miles of roads in North Yorkshire working relentlessly looking to disrupt criminal activity.”