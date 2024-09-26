Police release CCTV image after clothes stolen from Boyes department store in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police would like to speak to the woman in this CCTV image following an incident when clothing was stolen from Boyes department store in Scarborough.

The incident happened at the Queen Street store at around 12.45pm on September 9 and involved the theft of items of children's and adults’ clothing.

Police are particularly appealing for information about the identity of a woman pictured on CCTV, as they believe she may have information that could help the investigation.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help.

Police want to speak to the woman on this CCTV image following the theft of clothing from Boyes in Scarborough.

You can also call us on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scott Nixon.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website, quoting reference 12240164828 when passing on information.