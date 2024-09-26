Police release CCTV image after clothes stolen from Boyes department store in Scarborough
The incident happened at the Queen Street store at around 12.45pm on September 9 and involved the theft of items of children's and adults’ clothing.
Police are particularly appealing for information about the identity of a woman pictured on CCTV, as they believe she may have information that could help the investigation.
Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help.
You can also call us on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scott Nixon.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website, quoting reference 12240164828 when passing on information.