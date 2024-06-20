Police release CCTV image after paddling pools stolen from shop in Malton

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Jun 2024, 10:20 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman after two paddling pools were stolen from Yorkshire Trading in Malton.

It happened on Monday May 13 when a woman entered the store and selected two paddling pools from the shelf.

Police say she then waited near the exit of the store and left without paying for the items.

Contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the female pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist the investigation.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to following a theft at Yorkshire Trading in Malton.Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to following a theft at Yorkshire Trading in Malton.
Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240083793 when passing on information.