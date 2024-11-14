Police release CCTV image following theft from Tesco at Norton, near Malton
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to following a theft in Norton, near Malton.
The incident happened at 6.40pm on Friday October 18 in the Tesco store on Hambleton Road when items were stolen from within the store.
Please contact police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240190454 when passing on information.