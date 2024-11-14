Police release CCTV image following theft from Tesco at Norton, near Malton

By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Nov 2024, 14:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to following a theft in Norton, near Malton.

The incident happened at 6.40pm on Friday October 18 in the Tesco store on Hambleton Road when items were stolen from within the store.

Please contact police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Email [email protected] if you can help.

CCTV image of a man police want to speak to following a theft from the Tesco store at Norton, near Malton.CCTV image of a man police want to speak to following a theft from the Tesco store at Norton, near Malton.
CCTV image of a man police want to speak to following a theft from the Tesco store at Norton, near Malton.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240190454 when passing on information.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice