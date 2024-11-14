Police release CCTV image following theft from Tesco at Norton, near Malton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to following a theft in Norton, near Malton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at 6.40pm on Friday October 18 in the Tesco store on Hambleton Road when items were stolen from within the store.

Please contact police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] if you can help.

CCTV image of a man police want to speak to following a theft from the Tesco store at Norton, near Malton.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240190454 when passing on information.