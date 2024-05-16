Police release CCTV image of man after £700 of goods stolen from Proudfoot in Seamer, Scarborough
It happened at approximately noon on Saturday April 12 and involved a male entering the Main Street store and concealing the items.
North Yorkshire Police want people to contact them if they recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240064814 when passing on information.