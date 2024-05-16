Police release CCTV image of man after £700 of goods stolen from Proudfoot in Seamer, Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following theft of items worth more than £730 from Proudfoot Supermarket in Seamer.

It happened at approximately noon on Saturday April 12 and involved a male entering the Main Street store and concealing the items.

North Yorkshire Police want people to contact them if they recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Police have issued this CCTV image a man they'd like to speak to following a theft from Proudfoot Supermarket in Seamer, Scarborough.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.