Police release details of 11 people dealt with during shoplifting crackdown in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police have released details of 11 people dealt with during shoplifting crackdown

Police in Scarborough have released details of 11 people apprehended during a high visibility anti-theft campaign.

Operation Receipt has been adopted in Scarborough to increase proactive patrols around the town centre and to target those who are known to steal from shops.

High visibility patrols are also part of the plan to reduce the appeal of shoplifting.

Officers and PCSO’s are working together with the Retail Crime Officer to deter and disrupt criminal activity to enhance safety and security for those visiting the town centre.

Police are also working with Community Safety Partners to engage with and support our businesses, using community intelligence and previous reports to ensure patrols are in the right place at the right time.

Here is a list of some recent interactions:

• A 19-year-old man from Eastfield received a Community Resolution for theft from TK Maxx. This means he will be given specific conditions to comply with.

• A 30-year-old man from Scarborough was jailed for 12 weeks for thefts from B&M and other offences.

• A 46-year-old man, now from Scarborough, was prosecuted at Scarborough Magistrates for theft and was given a rehabilitation activity requirement order for 20 days and a six-month alcohol treatment requirement. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114. He is also currently awaiting a return to court for further thefts from One Stop Shops and TK Maxx in town.

• A 40-year-old man from Doncaster will appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court on September 26 charged with thefts from Sports Direct, B&M, Marks and Spencer and Boots.

• A 40-year-old man from Scarborough was handed a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days at Scarborough Magistrates for a theft from Boots. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114, court costs of £85 and compensation of £100.

• A 42-year-old Scarborough woman was ordered by Scarborough Magistrates Court to pay £80 in fines for two thefts from TK Maxx and Marks and Spencer. She was also ordered to pay £85 for court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

• A 50-year-old Nottinghamshire woman was stopped for a theft from Holland and Barrett. Had she owned up to her other theft from Poundland, she would have been dealt with for both offences, receiving a Community Resolution, however, as she was arrested for the second offence, she was then handed a caution for theft.

• A 37-year-old prolific thief, of no fixed abode, but originally from Doncaster, was handed a rehabilitation activity requirement for 40 days when she appeared before the court. However, she continued to steal from other shops resulting in being remanded into custody until her appearance before York Magistrates Court on September 24.

• A 41-year-old Scarborough woman was given a Community Resolution for stealing from Boyes.

• A 39-year-old Scarborough woman has been given a six-week prison sentence for theft from Boots. There was also a requirement to pay a victim surcharge of £154. She was also sentenced to another six weeks to run concurrently for obstructing an officer.

• A 35-year-old man of no fixed abode, but originally from Whitby has been charged to attend Scarborough Magistrates on September 30 for two thefts from B&M.