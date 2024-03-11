Police release image of man after theft of air fryer from Boyes in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man in connection with the theft of an air fryer in Scarborough town centre.
It happened at Boyes on Queen Street at 12.10pm on 21 January 2024.
A man entered the store and left without paying for the goods valued at £149.99.
If you recognise the man in the image email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.
Quote reference number 12240012469 when passing on information.