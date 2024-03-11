Police release image of man after theft of air fryer from Boyes in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man in connection with the theft of an air fryer in Scarborough town centre.
Published 11th Mar 2024
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

It happened at Boyes on Queen Street at 12.10pm on 21 January 2024.

A man entered the store and left without paying for the goods valued at £149.99.

If you recognise the man in the image email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.

Quote reference number 12240012469 when passing on information.

