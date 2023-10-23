Police release images of two men they want to speak to after high-value alcohol theft in Malton
The incident occurred at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, September 20, at Morrisons on Castlegate, Malton.
Since then, officers have been working to identify those in the images as they believe they may hold information vital to their investigation.
If you are one of the men in the images, or if you know who they are, contact North Yorkshire Police, by either emailing [email protected] or calling 101 to speak with the Force Control Room.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference 12230178708 when providing information.