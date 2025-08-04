Police release images of two women they wish to speak to following shop theft in Scarborough

Police are asking for anyone who recognises the women in the image to get in touch

Police have issued CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.

It happened at 2.15pm on Wednesday July 2 in Holland and Barrett on Newborough, and involved supplements being stolen from the store.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise women pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to leave a message for PC1338 Hazel Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250120683 when passing on information.