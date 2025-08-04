Police release images of two women they wish to speak to following shop theft in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 4th Aug 2025, 14:52 BST
Police are asking for anyone who recognises the women in the image to get in touchplaceholder image
Police are asking for anyone who recognises the women in the image to get in touch
Police have issued CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.

It happened at 2.15pm on Wednesday July 2 in Holland and Barrett on Newborough, and involved supplements being stolen from the store.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise women pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to leave a message for PC1338 Hazel Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250120683 when passing on information.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice